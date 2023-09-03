McDonald, Oscar
Oscar McDonald, age 93, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 25, 2023. Preceded in death by his son, Terry V. McDonald. Oscar leaves to cherish his memory wife, Vivian McDonald; son, Derric D. McDonald; daughters, Brenda Ford, La-Chel Helton, Stephanie Simmons, La-Tonya Renee Simmons. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third Street, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
