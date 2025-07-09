MCDONELL, Michael Stephen



Michael McDonell, age 65, of Macomb, Michigan passed away peacefully on June 26, 2025. Born on May 15, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, to the late Ronald McDonell and the late Sandra (nee: Achberger) McDonell.



Michael is survived by his wife of 32 years Carol and siblings Karen Rolfe, Kate, Kevin (Stephanie), Sean (Anne), Patrick (Tara), Brian (Christy) McDonell, Colleen (Brad) Johansen, Mary Ann (Daniel) Harner, along with many nieces and nephews. Services have been held.



