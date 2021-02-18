MCDOWELL-FERGUSON, Rebecca "Becky" Lynn



(May 9th, 1961 - Feb 13th 2021) age 59 of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home



surrounded by loved ones. Becky was a graduate of Eaton High School 1979. She was an administrative assistant at the Federal Public Defender office for 25 years. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and



sister, Becky was loved by all she came to know. Becky was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed going to NASCAR races and spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of the Miamisburg Moose Lodge #1645. Becky is



survived by her husband Kevin Ferguson "Fergie", her parents Edgar and Pat Krebs, sister Leisa Douglass (Mike), sister Lori Brixey (Terry), daughter Leigh Anne Parsley (Brandon), son Robert "Bobby" McDowell, son Kevin M. Ferguson (Ashley), son Brandon Ferguson (Stacy), and grandchildren Austin, Brock, Landon, Brennan, Myla, Lincoln, Tillman, and Boone. Becky will forever be in our hearts and memories. The family will receive friends at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940



Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439 on Sunday, February 21st from 1pm - 4pm. Becky will be laid to rest at Miami Valley



Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made in Becky's



memory to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To send a special



message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

