McDowell, Linda

Linda Gayle McDowell, age 75, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born July 28, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of Karl and Helen (Lemaster) Stephens.



In addition to her parents, Linda Gayle was preceded in death by her brother: Craig Stephens.



Linda Gayle graduated from Cedar Cliff High School, Class of 1967 and attended Cedarville College where she met Gary McDowell. They were married on December 20, 1969. She was a wonderful wife for 55 years, devoted mother and adoring grandmother. She was an incredible homemaker, who loved baking and cooking for her family, crafting and sewing awesome Halloween costumes. She was an accomplished pianist and directed several children's musicals at her church over the years. She loved dogs and being outdoors, enjoying nature and watching birds and animals. She was a very thoughtful gift giver. Many will remember her as a unit coordinator at Kettering Hospital, where she had worked for over 25 years. Linda Gayle was a lively ray of sunshine and her family is assured she is with the Lord and her family in Heaven.



She is survived by her loving husband, Gary M. McDowell; children: Shawn (Kristen) McDowell of Vandalia; Michele (Ben) Cutting of Bellbrook and Scott (Heather) McDowell of Centerville; 9 grandchildren: Connor and Lauren McDowell; Jillian (Blaine) Payton; Clarie and Anna Cutting; Caroline, Catherine, Spencer and Ian McDowell; sister-in-law: Rita Kelly of CO; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Graveside services will be held Noon on Wednesday, May 14th at North Cemetery, Cedarville, with Joyce Bailey officiating.



