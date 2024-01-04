McFadden, Jacqulyn Renee



MCFADDEN, Jacqulyn Renee age 76 of Arcanum, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 1, 2024 surrounded by family. Born February 1, 1947 to the late James Rex and Louise Rex. She was also preceded in death by her first grandchild, Dylan James Wallace. Survivors include her husband of 33 years Mark McFadden, three children Scott (Michele) Luebke, Brett (Kelly) Luebke and Kim (David) Crummie, stepchildren Chris McFadden, Jason McFadden (children Zack and Samantha) and Jeremy McFadden (daughter Maddie), grandchildren Kacy, Samantha, Kyle, Sarah, Molly, Rachel and Megan, great grandchildren Noah, Gavin, Olivia, Ariella, Leo, Rylee, Benson and baby girl Crummie due in May. Jackie enjoyed knitting, cooking and spending time with her family. She worked as an RN for many years. After nursing, she worked at the VFW Post 4161 in Arcanum. Jackie brightened every room she walked into. She will be greatly missed. The family will have a private celebration of life. Prayers and condolences are appreciated.



