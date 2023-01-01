McFADDEN, Jason Michael



45, of Springfield passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 23, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Sharon Allender and Michael McFadden on June 21, 1977. Jason graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1996. He was employed by the Clark County Public Library and was previously employed for many years at Holland Excavating. Jason is survived by his mother, Sharon (Tom) Allender; father, Michael (Diana) McFadden; daughters, Taylor McFadden and Alaina McFadden; son, Ryan McFadden; brother Eric McFadden; girlfriend, Beth Deere; step-brothers, Todd (Jacqueline) Allender, Mark (Rena) Allender and Jeremy Murphy; step-sister, Amanda (Mike) Norman and his cat Fred. He will be missed by many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Viola and Corbett Brown and paternal grandparents, Herbert R. and Betty L. McFadden. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 5pm-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A Private funeral service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com.



