McFARLAND (Swank), Doris Ann



McFARLAND, Doris, Ann, 89, of New Carlisle, passed away April 5, 2023 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born February 10, 1934 in New Carlisle, Ohio the daughter of Earl and Lena (Schmidt) Swank. Doris worked for Wright Patterson Air Force Base and at Northwestern Local Schools as a secretary where she retired in 1999. Doris was a people person who loved garage sales, shopping, spending time with family, her lunch friends and her cats. She had a passion for the flowers of spring, the leaves of fall and decorating for the holidays. Doris was a loving wife and a devoted mother and mamaw. She was a member of North Hampton Community Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leo, siblings, Patty (Arnold) Wilhelm and Richard (Pat) Swank, brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Roena) McFarland, Carl (Dorothy) McFarland, niece, Kim Wilhelm, nephew, Roger (Linda) Wilhelm and great nephew, Todd Miller. Survivors include her daughters, Sherri (Kevin), Lori (Ty), Misy (J), Traci (Tommy); granddaughters, Chelsea, Chloe, Claire and Tawny great grandchildren, Kayleigh, Connor, Ellie and Zoey; sisters-in-law, Kay (Paul) Collins and Carlyn (Glenn) Robinson. Doris was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at North Hampton Community Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Services will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charity that benefits our four-legged friends. The family is being served by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

