McFarland, Norma J.



NORMA J. McFARLAND, 89, of Springfield, passed away at Oakwood Village, where she had resided for many years, on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. She was born on the family farm in Pike Township on December 22, 1933, the daughter of the late Chester and Lena (Free) McFarland. Norma retired from Bryce Hill Inc. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Esther, Mildred, Isabell, Bill, Elwood, Harold, Jay, Max, and Lloyd. She is survived by a sister, Ivanell Wolfe of Urbana and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff at Oakwood Village for the many years of devoted care given to Norma. Norma's funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery, Jamestown. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral