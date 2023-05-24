McFee (Montgomery), Helen



McFee, Helen (Montgomery), age 94 of Union, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 at the Ohio Masonic Home in Springfield. She was a former co-owner/operator of H & H Printing. Helen was a long-time member of Union United Methodist Church and the Ladies League of Union. She was a wonderful mom, grandma and friend to all who knew her. She is survived by her children: Terry (Patricia) McFee, Gayle (Jerry) Compton, Belinda Weaver, grandchildren: Jessica (Robert) Slack, Jacquelyn Weaver, Travis (Yeen) Weaver, Molly (Mark) Haun, Tyler (Randi) Compton, great grandchildren: Marcus, Maci, Rowan, Makenna, Everyn, Levi, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Harry McFee, parents: Melvin and Ethel (Thomas) Montgomery, brothers: Charles Montgomery, Edward Montgomery, and son-in-law: James Weaver. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Pastor Jeffrey Blair officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at Earlham Cemetery in Richmond, IN. To view the service for Helen and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

