McGee, Danny J.



Danny J. McGee, 65, of South Charleston, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2024. He was born on July 30, 1959, in Springfield, the son of the late James and Phyllis (Goheen) McGee. Danny worked for over 30 years for Stanley Electric US Company in London, Ohio. He was an RC car enthusiast and never missed an opportunity to tell a "Dad Joke." Danny also loved to ride his motorcycle and spend time with friends. He is survived by his daughter Danielle Truett (Justin Loper), sister Tonya (Mike) Randolph, nephew and niece, Mike and Ashley, and his special dog, Carmella. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, October 13th at 2:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. To view his memorial video and leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com