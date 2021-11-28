McGEE, Tokiko

McGEE (Kondo), Tokiko



Age 90, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 16th, 2021. Toki was born in Omuta City, Japan, on January 25, 1931. She was born to Itaro Kondo and Takiyo Esaki, and was proud of her status as a member of a samurai family, as well as a twin. Coming of age in the World War II era, Toki and her twin sister both



attended nursing school on scholarship at the Korume University School of Nursing. After graduation in 1945 she worked for the university hospital, and in a fortuitous happenstance, met her future husband Joe, a U.S. Air Force security policeman, while at work in 1956.



Within 6 months, Joe and Toki were engaged, finally marrying in January 1958 when Joe was able to return to Japan for the ceremony. Toki loved to travel and soaked up American



culture; she loved her husband Joe's large family in Maine, took English language classes, and was proud to become an American citizen in 1964. Toki and Joe moved several times during the remainder of his Air Force career, and she became an expert seamstress for multiple employers through the years, with her most enjoyable job being at Singers upscale women's clothing store in Xenia. Toki was multi-talented and pursued numerous hobbies such as flower arranging, cake decorating, and Japanese doll making. She and Joe finally



settled down for good after he retired from the Air Force, and chose to return to the Beavercreek / Fairborn area to raise their daughter Jenny. If you knew Toki, you know she loved animals and sweet treats -- but most of all, she loved her and Joe's family and friends. Toki was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Toshio Kondo, and her sister Nuiko Hasabe. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband



Joseph McGee of Fairborn; daughter Jenny McGee and her husband Patrick Lueb of Arlington, VA; and twin sister Miyako Johnson of Eastover, NC.



A visitation wake will be held Wednesday, December 1st, between the hours of 4:30 pm and 7:00 pm, at Belton-Stroup Funeral Home at 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road in Fairborn. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com