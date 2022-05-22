McGHEE,



A stroke survivor, courageously journeyed through the last twelve months. Surrounded by siblings, he died peacefully the morning of May 11, 2022. Patrick was the fourth child of five, born of Patricia and Elmer McGhee (both deceased), on August 27, 1963. He is survived by his siblings: Kathy (Steve) Herzog; Kimberly (Hank) Kahl; Michael (Sherry McCabe) McGhee; Timothy (Angela Roberts) McGhee and his nieces and nephews: Vincent Herzog, Sarah Herzog, Miles McGhee, Matthew Kahl, Amanda (Kyle) Fago and Stephanie (Brendon Barker) McGhee. Patrick wore many hats throughout his life. He was an avid NASCAR fan, Kite Flyer, Scale Modeler, Carpenter, and Cross Country "Big Rig" Hauler who eventually landed a "sweet deal" delivering car parts. Throughout the last twelve months, Patrick never lost his sharp wit, sharp tongue and his ability to laugh! The family is eternally grateful for the staff of both ProMedica of Dublin Skilled Nursing Center and ProMedica Hospice of Columbus. They too, never lost their sharp wit and ability to laugh as they loved and cared for Patrick! Memorial Donations can be made to: Sheltered Inc., Attn: Betty Douglas, Program Manager, 501 West High St., Springfield, Ohio 45506. This organization is dedicated to helping individuals and families overcome homelessness. Sheltered Inc. provided safety, warm shelter, meals, clean clothes, hygiene basics and hope when he was in need. Patrick's wish to be scattered in Montana will be honored. Family and friends will gather at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

