McGHEE, William

McGHEE III,

William Leroy

47, of Vincennes, Indiana, and formerly of Springfield, passed away in his home on Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022, following a brief illness. He was born in Orlando, Florida, on August 2, 1974, the son of William

Leroy and Connie (Harwood) McGhee. Bill is survived by his mother, Connie S. Harris; wife, Betsy L. (Wilson) McGhee;

children, Taylor McGhee, Haley McGhee, Baley McGhee, Davion Flournoy, and Grayson McGhee; several grandchildren; brothers, Dan (Tammi) McGhee and William Leroy McGhee; sisters, Sandy and Cheryl; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and brothers, Christopher T., Johnny Clifford, Robbie Ray and Benny McGhee. Bill's

funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Miller presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Memories and condolences may be shared at


www.littletonandrue.com



Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

