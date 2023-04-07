McGirr, Clarence

McGirr, Jr., Clarence James



Clarence James McGirr, Jr., 73, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at Ohio State University Hospital. He was born on April 22, 1949, in Newark, OH to the late Clarence "Papa" James and Alice "Mama" Eileen (Clark) McGirr, Sr.



Clarence was a great father, grandfather and great grandfather, who loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren tremendously. He loved the Lord and he led his family in their journey to and with Christ, just as his father did. Clarence was a lifelong musician, who was also a singer and songwriter and it was his greatest passion to play the drums. Though Clarence was ornery and stubborn at times he had many talents and had a very kind soul who inspired many people in the music industry and was always helping new musicians to be the best they could be.



Clarence is survived by his children, Clarence J. (Lisa) McGirr, III., Micheal (Debbie) McGirr, Mandi McGirr, Joshua McGirr, and Jeffrey (Stephanie) Kinney, Sr.; grandchildren, Austin (Kayla) McGirr, Taylor McGirr, Tori Collins, Savy McGirr, Micheal McGirr, Christopher McGirr, Kaitlyn McGirr, Vance Rees, Ella McGirr, Peter McGirr, Jeffrey Kinney, Jr., Cassie (Tim) Nowlin, and Sara Peterson; great-grandchildren, Matthew McGirr, Peyton Nowlin, Trenton Nowlin, and Gavin Nowlin; brother, Gary (Debbie) McGirr; nieces, Stacy McGirr and Kathy Kendall; great niece Zoey McGirr; great nephews, Ethan and Caleb Kendall. Previous Spouses: Linda McGirr and Karen McGirr



A celebration of life with military honors, presented by the Licking County Veterans Alliance will take place at Noon on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Claylick Bowhunters Club, 12680 Lesley Rd SE, Heath Ohio 43056. Upcoming details will be posted on his Facebook page.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.

