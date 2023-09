McGuire, Flave C.



Age 82, of Franklin, OH, passed away September 9, 2023. Visitation on September 16, 2023 from 9:30 am - 11:30 am. Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, OH.



Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com