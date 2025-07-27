McIntosh, Gary Winton



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Gary Winton McIntosh, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, who left this world on July 24, 2025, at the age of 66. Born in Middletown, Ohio, and a longtime resident of Wayne Township, Gary was known for his warm spirit, quick wit, quiet strength, and unwavering love for his family. Gary lived a life rooted in kindness and authenticity. He had a gift for making others feel at ease and a gentle sense of humor that lit up every room. One of his most endearing traits was the way he gave nicknames to family and coworkers-funny and fitting. Each name was a badge of character, a reminder that Gary saw people for who they truly were. Throughout his career, Gary worked for Baker Concrete, General Electric, and MTR Martco, bringing dedication, skill, and integrity to everything he did. He was respected by colleagues and loved by many-not only for his work ethic, but for the way he made every space feel just a little brighter. Gary had a deep passion for his "boy toys"- his beloved 1942 Anglia, boats, Harleys, 4-wheelers, and dirt bikes. He loved to take his family boating, camping, fishing, and he especially loved his porch. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria (Knake) McIntosh; daughter Erin (Paul) Arnold; son Joe (Jen) McIntosh; and cherished grandson Jace McIntosh. He is also survived by his father Henry Winton McIntosh; sister Rita (Mike) Blizzard; brothers Ray (Beth) McIntosh and Dan (Joni) McIntosh; and a large and loving extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and Gloria's family, as well as Matt Scott who held a very special place in Gary's heart. Gary was preceded in death by his mother Barbara (Back) McIntosh, and his second grandson Zane Arnold-who now welcome him with love and peace. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to noon on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, followed by a funeral service at noon at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.) Middletown, Ohio 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com