McIntosh, Goldie



Age 104 of West Alexandria, passed away peacefully May 1, 2024. She was born in Miamisburg, OH to the late Roy and Mary (Smith) Weidel, graduated from Miamisburg HS, and was a member of Farmersville United Methodist. Goldie enjoyed traveling, sewing & flowers, but most of all she loved her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow (John) McIntosh, 5 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her children Dale McIntosh (Tom), Karen Breese (Doug), John McIntosh (Donna), Michael McIntosh, 8 grandchildren, her sister Margie McDonald, step brother Harold Dursch, and numerous extended family members. Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2024, 10am-12pm at Farmersville United Methodist Church, 110 W. Center St, Farmersville OH. Funeral services will begin at 12PM, burial immediately following at Twin Valley Cemetery.



