MCINTOSH, Kevin Dale



Born May 27, 1954, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord on Sun., Feb. 6, 2022. He is survived by his wife: Mary McIntosh of 34 years, 2 children: Kristopher (Lindsay) McIntosh and Tracy (Brian) Ricketts, 3 sisters: Kelly Lombardi, Kristi



Robinson and Staci Baker. He was grandfather to 3 grandchildren, and had nieces, nephews, in-laws and many dear friends. He was a published author of 4 books and poems. He was so loved and will be missed by all. Per his request there will be no memorial services.

