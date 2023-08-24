McKeever, Larry



Larry Gene McKeever, age 84, passed away Friday, August 18, 2023. He was born on January 1, 1939 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late Virgil and Thelma (Sanders) McKeever. Larry was a 1957 graduate of Springfield High School and attended Morehead State University in Kentucky. He retired from Navistar. He was also a previous member of Oakland Presbyterian Church and Galloway Presbyterian Church. Larry was an avid sports fan and loved The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Browns. Larry will be greatly missed by his children, Melissa (Tony) Angelo and Matthew McKeever; grandchildren, Madison Angelo, Jake (Nina) Angelo and Lindsay (Paul) Taulbee; great grandson, Chase Taulbee; siblings, Jim Mummey, Bill (Phyllis) Vanscoy and Kathy (Ed) Yeoman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene; mother-in-law, Mildred Geller; and sister, Barbara Cox. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Galloway Presbyterian Church, 6191 Hall Road, Galloway, Ohio 43119. Interment at Galloway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Galloway Presbyterian Church. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST.



Funeral Home Information

Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service - Northwest Chapel

1740 Zollinger Road

Columbus, OH

43221

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/columbus-oh/schoedinger-northwest/8780