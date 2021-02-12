McKENZIE, Anita



"Skinzy"



62, of Springfield, passed away February 9, 2021, in the



Cleveland Clinic. She was born August 25, 1958, in Paintsville, KY, the daughter of Billy and Mary (Cantrell) McKenzie.



Anita worked at Midwest



Express in Marysville for 13 years. She was an avid pool player, playing all over the state and country in tournaments. Survivors include one sister, Deborah Warnock; one brother, Ray McKenzie; two nieces and nephews, Kari Davis (Matt) and their children, Ella, Nora and Liam and Lindsay Welsh (Brandon) and their children, Emilia and Cayden; one nephew, Matthew McKenzie and special friends, "Momma" Kaye Allen, Roxanne Rude and Christine Willis. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Services will be live streamed at 10:30 am on Saturday at www.conroyfh.com. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park at 11:30 am on Saturday. Anita was a lung transplant recipient and she would encourage everyone to be an organ donor. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

