McKiban, Beverly

McKiban (Snider), Beverly "Bev"



Beverly "Bev" McKiban, age 93, currently of New Carlisle, formerly of Englewood, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, at Vancrest of New Carlisle. She was born on February 1, 1932, to the late Homer and Helen (Ferguson) Snider in Dayton. Bev was an Administrative Assistant at American Honda Motor Company for more than 20 years before she retired. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and playing cards, especially Bid Euchre. Most importantly, Bev was a faithful woman who devoted her time to her family. Bev is survived by her beloved sons: Greg (Allison) McKiban of Englewood, & David (Felicia) McKiban of Union, grandchildren: Jason (partner: Lexie Beamer), and Jennifer McKiban, and Rebekah, and Patrick (Blake) Peter, great grandsons: Theodore Peter & Breece Beamer, special friend: Karen McKiban, along with numerous other relatives and friends she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her husband: Donald "Don" McKiban, and special friend: Reg Kyle. A Service will take place at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood). A Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 am until the time of service. Interment will follow her service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Rd Suite 201, 203, & 301, Dayton, OH 45459) for the tremendous care and hospitality that they continuously showed Bev and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com