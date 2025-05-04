McKinley, Marilyn J.



Marilyn J. McKinley, age 85, of Troy, OH passed away on April 29, 2025 at her residence. She was born on June 6, 1939 in Indiana to the late Harold and Dorothy (Appeli) Ellis.



Marilyn is survived by her daughters: Lisa Couch of Troy, and Mindy (Scott) Null of Higginsport, OH; sister and brother-in-law: Linda and Ralph Fairbanks; eight grandchildren: Jason (Carla), Wagner, Amy (Ashley), Brian (Val), Warren, Amanda, Whitney (Ryan) and Stefen and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband: Ronald A. McKinley, in 2010; two daughters: Joy Collins and Keeley Schauer; and son-in-law: George Couch.



Marilyn retired from Kroger's after 30 years of service.



Celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of her family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



