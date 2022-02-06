McKINLEY, Mary L.



Age 80, of Huber Heights, formerly of Reynoldsburg, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hearth & Home at Vandalia. Mary graduated from nursing school in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, volunteered at Golden Hobby Shop, Sulphur Grove Kairos Prison Ministry & Card Ministry. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James A. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kelli and Matt Preissler, Tricia and



Ambrose Treacy; son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Diana McKinley; sister, Patricia Hyams; brothers, Robert (Tina) Wilshire, William (Mary) Wilshire; grandchildren, Keanen



(Hilary), Ryan (Ashley), Katie and Allie; great-grandchildren, McKayla and Ryley; her cousin, Dorothy Schneider; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 6 PM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Very Own Blanket in Mary's memory.

