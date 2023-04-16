McKinney, Annye M

X

ANNYE MCKINNEY, age 95, departed this life on Friday, April 7, 2023. Annye was born on November 28, 1927 to the late Cecil and Amanda White. Preceded in death by parents; husband, Jefferson McKinney Jr.; daughter, Marcilette McKinney Henderson (John). She leaves to cherish her memory daughters, Cheryl Wilson (Mike), Jackie McKinney Crutcher (Kenneth); son Darrell McKinney; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren. Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment Jeffersonview Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

