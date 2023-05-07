McKinney, Grace Ernestine



Age 96, of Hamilton died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Jonesville, Virginia on April 7, 1927, the daughter of Ernest E. Orr and Grace E. Smith. She married Clarence J. McKinney on December 21, 1950, in Maryland. She was an accounting clerk supervisor for Hutzler's Department store in Maryland. She is survived by her husband, Clarence; three children, Stanley Steven (Patricia) McKinney Conway, South Carolina; Vicky Lynn Mann, Hamilton; Marcus Michael (Valerie) McKinney, Pomfret, Connecticut; Grandchildren Ray McElroy, Terri Appleton, Jennifer (Tim) Doane, Joseph (Amanda Rice) Mann, Danielle (Andrew) McCoy, Michael (Dan) Brady, Hope McKinney. 10 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Keith Orr, a sister, Mary Beth Hughey and sister Lilly Williams and son-in-law, David Mann. Her love and commitment to family, country and Christian faith was evident in the life well lived. Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Steve Renfrow officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Our sincerest appreciation to Hospice of Cincinnati. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

