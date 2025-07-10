McKinney, Ruth Normalene "Patsy"
Ruth Normalene McKinney, age 81, of Reynoldsburg, OH, departed this life Friday, June 27, 2025. Funeral service 1 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Bold Believers Church of Christ, 1306 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 12 pm- 1pm at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral