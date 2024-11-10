McKinsey, Mary

McKinsey (Ogrosky), Mary Lou



Mary Lou McKinsey (Ogrosky), of Kettering passed away November 5, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Kentucky on January 17, 1932 to Walter and Annie Ogrosky. She graduated from East Texas Baptist University with a degree in teaching and later obtained a Master's degree from Xavier University. She taught two years in Miamisburg, Ohio and retired from Dayton School System after 30 years. She also got a media degree from Wright State University and spent 2 years as the media center teacher at Kemp School in Dayton. She was an avid golfer and a member of the Community Ladies Golf Association for many years along with membership in Miamisburg Ladies Association and West Milton Ladies Association where she was a champion. She was an avid and die hard fan of Ohio State Football which she attended every game with her husband Edward A. McKinsey who passed January 18, 2001. God blessed her with her dear friend, Clarence E. Bailey, who was her soul partner after her husband, Edward McKinsey, passed. Clarence took care of her for 20 years until he passed on April 29, 2017. She missed his tender, loving care. She deeply loved her niece, Gladys Tokay, from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. She is preceded in death by her foster parents, Dr. and Mrs. H.D. Bruce, who was a past President of East Texas Baptist University; her brothers, Walter, Frank, Joe, Johnny, and Stanley; her sisters, Anna, Viola, Polly, Vera, Gladys and Wanda. She is also preceded by the love of her life - her loving Poodle, Gigi, who is in dog heaven. Special thank you to her groomer, Joann's Grooming, who kept her looking nice for 17 years. She is survived by two nephews Chris Barnett, his wife, Dawn, and their daughter Kristen, and David Barnett; grandnephew David Jr; step-nephew Steven Stoner, his wife Suzie and their daughter Lauren. Many thanks to Steven who helped her a great deal when her husband was ill. Her love for you and appreciation will go on forever. Many thanks to her good neighbors especially the Howard Keyton family and her many nephews and nieces. Thank you to her dear friends and neighbors, Teresa and Kevin Talley plus their daughter, Avery. Many thanks to Ken Geritzer who brought her his newspaper every morning and everyone who was a part of her life. Private services in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Burial at the convenience of the family.



