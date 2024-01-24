McKnight, Billy Ray



Billy Ray McKnight, 76, of Springfield, passed away January 20, 2024 at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born October 6, 1947 in Hico, West Virginia, the son of Tom and Josephine (Bibb) McKnight. Billy, also known as "Mr. Bill" had been the owner of Gibson's Carry Out & Drive Thru for over 30 years. He was an artist who enjoyed painting and playing the guitar. He also loved to fish, was a true family man, and had a great sense of humor. Survivors include his three children, Laura (James) Arnold, Stephanie (Bryan) LaPlant, and Brian (Tracy) McKnight; six grandchildren, Emily and Justin Arnold, Kylie and Andrew Getz, and Hunter and Madison McKnight; brothers, Thomas McKnight and Jerry (Joyce) McKnight; twin sister, Judy McKnight; sister, Linda (David) White; nephew, Jay McKnight; and ex-wife/lifelong friend, Angela Runyan. He was preceded in death by sister, Margie McKnight, and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 10-11 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



