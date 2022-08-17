McKNIGHT, Jerry

dayton-daily-news logo
Born October 6, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, to Louis and Georgia Marie McKnight. Passed away August 10, 2022, age 66. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving significant other Keron Blanding, one daughter Lashonna Walker, siblings: Carolyn McKnight, Jonnie Vie Reed, Teresia Willis (Joseph), Alesia Brown (Charles), Polly Robinson (Larry), Paul McKnight (Jerline), Dwight McKnight (Delaine), and Duane McKnight, grandfather of 2, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 10am until time of service 12pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 719 18th Ave, Middletown, Ohio, Rev. Gregory Tyus, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel.


