McKown , Gerald



Gerald Francis McKown of Plymouth, Ohio, passed from this world on December 31, 2023, surrounded by his five daughters. He was born on July 13, 1936, to John T. and Agnes (nee Phillips) McKown during a summer heatwave on the family farm where he lived the majority of his wonderful life.



Left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughters and their husbands: Gail (Rick) Kray; Lynne (Carlos) Rivera; Jane (Mike) Hinterlong; Anne (Rob) Webb; and Jennifer (Chris) Marshall. He had sixteen grandchildren who lovingly called him Pappy: Kevin (Erika), Daniel (Kaitlyn) and Ryan Kray; Michael, Ellie, and Grace Rivera; Sam, Joe, and Annie Hinterlong; Andrew, Allison, and Lauren Webb; Susannah (Fabian) Azofeifa; and Alice, Stephen, and Mary Marshall. He valued time spent with his four great grandchildren: Evelyn, Olivia, Joe, and Callum. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife, Carolyn Kay (nee Schadek); they were married on 7-7-77 and spent over forty-two years together before her death.



Gerald retired from General Motors after 45 years as a dedicated employee. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and playing Euchre. He was a lifelong, active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and lived a life of service. A generous man, he quietly found those in need and provided for them in the most caring and compassionate ways.



We will welcome friends and family for calling hours at Secor's Funeral Home (35 Railroad St., Plymouth, OH 44865) on Friday, January 5th from 3pm-7pm with the Rosary being recited at 7pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 6th at 1pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (117 Sandusky St., Plymouth, OH 44865). Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven immediately following the mass.



Please consider a donation in Gerald's memory to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Plymouth, OH, St. Joseph's Indian School (Chamberlin, South Dakota), or The Sorrowful Mother Shrine in Bellevue, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to Gerald's family by visiting www.secorfuneralhomes.com



