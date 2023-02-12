McLAUGHLIN,



Rachael Elaine



Age 80, of Vandalia, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Rachael was born on October 31, 1942, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late George and Geraldine Kane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear sister, Vivian Byron. Rachael graduated from Mount Vernon Academy and later in life earned an associate degree from Sinclair Community College. She retired from Lindemann Physical Therapy in Dayton, where she was a physical therapy assistant.



During her life, Rachael was a loving mother, sister, wife, and gramma. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Rachael loved 70's and 80's country music, Victorian-era inspired decor, lilacs, roosters, horses, reading Beverly Lewis fiction, Chanel No. 5, the color green, and all things beautiful.



Rachael is survived by her two daughters, Anne (Hanson) Santana and husband Hector, and Susan (Hanson) Huskey and husband John; three grandchildren Chad Duhamel, Jack and Lainee Huskey; great-grandchild Kylie Duhamel; her sister Mary Murphy; and by her extended family, including step-daughter Terre Hanson Burkhart, good friends, and wonderful long-time caregiver Amy Doran.



The family will be receiving friends and family from 12:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 16, 2023, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Dave Hutman, officiating. The burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at



