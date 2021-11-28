McLauglin, Carolyn

dayton-daily-news logo
MCLAUGHLIN (Grilliot), Carolyn Marie

Age 80, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born June 17, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio.

Carolyn had been a substitute teacher in the Dayton area for many years. She was the former owner of St. Clair Tennis Club in O'Fallon. She was a member of the United States Tennis

Organization League, Military Officers Association of America, the Professional Racquet Stringers Association and the Destin Florida Seniors Club. She is survived by her children: Paul R. (Stefanie) McLaughlin of O'Fallon, IL, Terri A. (Anthony)

Wyman of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren: Devin Wyman,

Hunter Wyman, Nicolas McLaughlin, Madison Wyman, Kirsten McLaughlin, Alexander McLaughlin, Peyton Wyman, and

Emery Wyman, sister: Beverly (Paul) Armstrong, brothers:

Robert Midgett, William (Mary) Grilliot, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul McLaughlin, father: Lawrence Grilliot and mother: Ruth (Saylor) McOwen. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Enon Cemetery in Enon, Ohio. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

