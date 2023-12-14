MCLEAN, Patrick E.



MCLEAN, Patrick E., 82, of Springfield, passed away December 12, 2023 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born January 18, 1941 in Springfield, Ohio the son of the late Clarence E. and Marie (Dugan) McLean. Pat was a 1960 graduate of Catholic Central High School. He worked for the Springfield News Sun for 20 years and later went to work for Sheehan Brothers Vending. He also coached SPY swimming at the YMCA for a number of years. Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Kathleen (Deyhle); one son and spouse, Timothy (Julie) McLean; two stepdaughters, April Sharp and Julie Runyan; one grandson, Corey; two sisters-in-law, Joan McLean and Sharon McLean and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Tom and a grandson, Logan. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow starting at 1:30 in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to your favorite charity.



