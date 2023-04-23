McLellan, Lawrence "Bub"



Lawrence "Bub" McLellan, 68, of Springfield passed away April 19, 2023 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 19, 1955 in Springfield, the son of Clarence and Angela (Cox) McLellan, Sr. Larry was a veteran of the US Air Force. He had retired from Drackett in Urbana. He enjoyed playing pool and poker. Survivors include his wife of 40 years with 50 years together, Rena (Cox) McLellan; son, Scott Lippencott; daughter, Shelly Lippencott; grandkids, John Scarborough, Mary Sions, Sabbath, Autam Lippencott, Ashley VanWanger, Nikko Masters, Brody, Ally, Ethan Lippencott; great-grandkids, Layla Samrajeet and Jaxson Sigmon; sister, Teresa; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister, Regina; brother, Clarence Jr.; and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

