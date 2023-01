McMILLAN, Diana Lee



Age 65, of Middletown, passed away January 23, 2023. She was born November 26, 1957, in Middletown, the daughter of Bill Riley and Elizabeth Louise McMillan. Diana is survived by her sisters, Carol McMillan and Linda McMillan. Graveside service will be Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the Middletown Cemetery with Pastor Ben Call officiating. Share a memory or condolence at www.breitenbach-anderson.com.