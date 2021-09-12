McNEES (Applegate), Rowena L.



Age 94, of Trotwood, passed away on September 8, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; parents, Frank and Pauline Applegate; brother, James Applegate; step-brother, Glen Applegate; in-laws, Lemuel and Ida Mae McNees. Rowena was a caring and loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her loving sons, Leo Edward and Samuel; sister, Delores (Harry, deceased) Brannon; brother,



Richard (Sherry, deceased) Applegate; sister-in-law, Beulah Applegate; nieces, Wendy Foster, Amanda Applegate; cousins and friends. Rowena was born in West Milton, Ohio, on January 20, 1927, to Frank and Pauline Applegate. She worked five years for the McCall Corp. in West Dayton. There, she would meet her husband, Leo. They were married July 26, 1949. They honeymooned at Niagara Falls. Leo, young, inexperienced, and not a very good planner, could only manage to get a small room with two cots; it was really just a utility room in a very busy hotel. It was good enough, as they were married for 67 years. Leo Edward was born in 1951, later, Samuel was born in 1957. A few years afterwards, Rowena re-entered the work force, and in 1962, She began working at the Trotwood Beerman Budget Store. She would work there until it closed in 1995. While she worked there, Rowena made many good friends. In retirement, she enjoyed many short trips, usually side-trips revolving around Leo's love for fast-pitch softball tournaments. She did love to see the Smoky Mountains and winter snowfalls. Hopefully, Heaven will have many beautiful mountains and snowfalls. Visitation for Rowena will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Homes in New Lebanon, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the funeral service to begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

