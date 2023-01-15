MCNEIL, Donald P.



83, of Springfield, passed away January 11, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born December 8, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Louise (Fahey) McNeil. He was raised in the St. Joseph Church neighborhood, was a 1957 graduate of Catholic Central High School and a veteran of the United States Navy. Don worked at Kenosha Auto Transport as a dispatcher from 1962 – 1977 and then as a supervisor at International Harvester for several years, retiring in 1996. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the countryside with his wife in their RV. He was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church. Don was also a passionate Notre Dame fan and golfer. Survivors include his wife, Martha "Marty" McNeil; four children and spouses, Mickey McNeil, Mike (Julie) McNeil, Dan (Celia) McNeil and Tish McNeil; five grandchildren who affectionately called him "Frafraw", Randon (Jess) McNeil, Tess (Tony) Evans, Marlee (Seth) Evans, MacKenzie McNeil and Kennedy McNeil; three great-granddaughters, Rosie, Annie and Ivy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David Joseph McNeil; and three brothers, Richard, Tom and John. A visitation will be held on Monday from 10 – 12 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Teresa Church. A private burial of ashes will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Don requested that acts of kindness be paid forward, or donations be made to St. Vincent DePaul.

