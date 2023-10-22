McNulty, Helen Ardienne



McNulty, Helen Ardienne age 85, went to heaven unexpectantly Friday, October 13, 2023. She was born on February 9, 1938 in Odessa, Nebraska to the late Lawrence and Ardella Webb. She graduated from Virginia Intermont College as a Registered Nurse dedicating her life to serving others before retiring from Good Samaritan Hospital. A woman of deep faith, she was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. With kids in tow, she lived in Illinois, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and Texas before moving to Dayton in 1973. She enjoyed sewing, needlepoint, and doll making. Her keen interest in genealogy resulted in copious volumes of family tree history and photos. Ardienne is survived by her loving sons Vance (Julie), Regan (Ginger) and Reece; grandchildren; Reece McNulty, Shannon McNulty, Alyson DeLeon, and Ashlyn Greer; great grandson Jenson Greer; brother Lawrence "Lon" Webb; and many other loving family members and friends. She was a mother, a grandmother, a sister and a friend. She is deeply loved and dearly missed.



She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence and Ardella Webb, and brother, Thomas Webb. A world traveler, she always called Kearney, Nebraska home.



Services and burial will be conducted there at a later date. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



