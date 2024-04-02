McQueen, Martha Jane



age 90 of Hamilton, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Martha was born in McKee, KY on February 11, 1934 to the late Bill and Rosetta (Bowles) Sparks. Martha married Gene McQueen and together they raised a family in Hamilton. She was an active, founding member of Hamilton Christian Center. Martha had a passion for gardening, but above all, she loved spending time with her family. Martha is survived by her son, Bill (Joy) McQueen; her granddaughter, Kelly (Jason) Hurley; her great-grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Jackson; her brother, Joe (Phyllis) Sparks; as well as many extended family members and friends. Martha is proceeded in death by her husband, as well as her parents and siblings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the time of her Funeral Service at 12:00 NOON at Hamilton Christian Center, 1940 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013, with Rev. Curtus Moak officiating. Burial will follow in the Millville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, Hamilton, OH www.browndawsonflick.com



