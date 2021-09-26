McQUINN, Amp "Jim"
03/29/1936 – 09/22/2021
Survived by his wife of 65 years Janice (neé Deaton), son
Anthony (Karen), daughter Sandra (Bob) Durham, grandchildren Joshua (Shyla) Meade, Felicia (Lucas) Fegel, Robert and Alexander Durham. He retired from National Tag Co & Lucas Ledex. Jim is to be buried at Woodland Cemetery. Care
entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences and fond memories may be shared at DaytonFunerals.com.
Funeral Home Information
Schlientz & Moore Funeral Homes Inc
1632 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH
45410
