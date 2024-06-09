McQuinn, JoAnn D.



age 93 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024. JoAnn was born on November 15, 1930 in Dayton, OH to the late Paul and Mildred Deaton. JoAnn was a 1948 graduate from Stivers High School in Dayton, Ohio, and was married to Harrison Eugene McQuinn for 56 years. She is survived by her children Paul David Musgrave (Barbara Gulling) of Waxhaw, North Carolina and Michael Eugene McQuinn (Amy Schuh) of Centerville, Ohio. She was preceded in death by twin infant sons, David and Thomas. She was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Derek, Meghan, Brett, Caitlin and Jocelyn; and enjoyed every moment with her six amazing great-grandchildren. JoAnn was an honored member of Faith Lutheran Church and lover of her three dogs  Frenchie, Princess, and Chester. JoAnn was known for her delicious cabbage rolls, love of white zinfandel, and showering her family and friends with gifts and her love.



There will be a visitation at Davids cemetery mausoleum from 10am -11am Saturday June 15th, 2024, with a memorial gathering to follow.



There will be a memorial mass at St. Matthews Catholic Church in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 25, 2024, at 1 p.m.



