McSURDY, DONALD



DONALD J. MCSURDY, passed away on October 7, 2024 in Hilliard, Ohio. Visitation will be held on October 20th from 2:00 - 3:30pm at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home with the funeral service beginning at 3:30pm. To read his full obituary, to send flowers, or view his tribute video, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com