McSwain, Sarah

McSwain (Qualls), Sarah Jane



Sarah Jane McSwain, age 75, of Sheridan, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, November 15, 2023, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Born December 1, 1947, in Sparta, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William D. and Lou Edna (Kinnard) Qualls.



She was a 1966 graduate of Belmont High School in Dayton, Ohio. After high school, Sarah earned her LPN certification and began a career path dedicated to helping those in need. She spent her early years at St. Elizabeth Hospital and Good Samaritan (now Miami Valley) Hospital in Dayton before making the transition to Centeon Bio Services. She served as the company's lead phlebotomist for 20 years, retiring in 2004.



Sarah enjoyed fishing and camping and had a deep appreciation for music. She was also VERY loyal to her teams of choice. She would always root for Tennessee; however, Ohio quickly earned a place in her heart. She soon became a part of the Bengals "Who Dey" Nation, as well as a one of the proud Buckeye faithful of The Ohio State University.



Sarah's most important team of choice was her family. She was the family "party" person and was always at the ready for a family reunion or get-together. Many of these would happen at the old schoolhouse, which Sarah would rent out every year for the special occasion. While everyone enjoyed catching up with family, Sarah's food was the real star of the show. In addition to being the party planner, she was the family grill master. She always enjoyed sitting down to a good meal and loved treating people to the same experience. There is a long (and delicious) history of good food and wonderful cooks in her family tree. Those mountain women knew how to cook, and Sarah was no exception.



She is survived by her 3 sons, Anthony McSwain (Melissa) of Indianapolis, Charles McSwain (Michelle) of Dayton, Ohio, and Edward McSwain of Indianapolis; daughter, Deborah Louise Crist (Kenneth) of Sheridan; 9 grandchildren, Sean McSwain, Kyle McSwain, Michael McSwain, Ashley Doherty, Sarah McSwain, Jasmin McSwain, Jordan McSwain, Jessica McSwain, and Anthony McSwain, Jr.; 3 great grandchildren; brother, Terry Qualls of Bellbrook, Ohio; 3 nephews, Ryan Qualls, Benjamin Qualls, and Jonathan Qualls; and niece, Rachel Qualls.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William D. and Lou Edna (Kinnard) Qualls; brother, Larry Qualls; and 3 grandchildren.



Services will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Kercheval Funeral Home, 306 E. 10th Street, Sheridan, Indiana, with visitation from 5:00 PM until the time of service. Chaplain Wayne Grumbling will be officiating.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com