McWain, James C. "JC"



McWain, James C. (Jim, JC) passed away March 28, 2025, under the comforting care of Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was preceded in death by parents Carl and E Lucille, and infant daughter Nancy Kaye. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marilyn (née Spitler) McWain; daughter Linda Boutwell and her children: Christina (Randy) Weiss & sons, Melissa (David) Sauceda & sons, Austin (Keely) Boutwell & children, Alex James (Amanda) Boutwell & sons; daughter Diana Kuck & her children: Amber (Brian) Henderson & daughters, and Klint, Klayton & Kolt Kuck. Also survived by his devoted chosen children: daughter Marilou (Jonathan) Jewett Brown & her children: Aaron (Michele) Jewett, Laura (George Kadlec) Jewett, and Lindsay (Nate) Beam; son Steve (Audrey) Kreitzer; son Scott Kreitzer & his children: Eric, Tate & Ella Kreitzer; daughter Melinda (Steve Robinson) Kreitzer. Great-grandchildren: Augustus & Anna Jewett, Samuel James, Emmi & Bexleigh Beam, and Dregan Kreitzer. Along with his family, JC was loved and will be missed by many dear friends. JC was a devoted family man who attended Salem Church of God and was comforted by the visits of Pastor Richard Triplett. He was a man of integrity with high moral standards and strength. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, family time, Nascar and races at Eldora speedway. JC was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Korea during that conflict. He was a member of VFW Post #3288. JC had a 37 year career with the city of Dayton starting in 1957 as a Patrolman to Homicide Detective and retired in 1994 as a Housing Conservation Specialist. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Save A Warrior. Please see DONATE  SAVE A WARRIOR at https://saveawarrior.org for online donations or send a check to Save A Warrior, P.O. Box 218117, Columbus, OH 43221. Family is being cared for by Gilbert-Feller Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



