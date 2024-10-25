McWilliams, Theda June "TJ"



McWILLIAMS, Theda June "TJ", age 80, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. TJ retired from Trimble Navigation after 30 years of service and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her mother & step-father, Elizabeth and Tom Gambrel; brothers, Curtis and Wayne; sisters, Ruth, Ellen and Betty. TJ is survived by her sister, Anna F. Mahan of Dayton; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Funeral serve 1:30 PM Monday, October 28, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery, Whispering Pines Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 PM Monday until service time. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood to your local blood bank in TJ's memory.



