Medley, Ronald M.

Medley, Rev. Ronald



Rev. Ronald M. Medley age 89 of Fairfield Township passed away on Tuesday August 13, 2024. He was born on August 24, 1934 in Cincinnati the son of the late Ellis and Mary (nee Frazier) Medley; Ron retired from Proctor and Gamble's Engineering Services Division in 1996. He was a devout Christian who served the Lord his whole life. He was the Assoc Pastor at Stratford Heights Church of God from 1978-1992 and then the Visitation Pastor at Princeton Pike Church of God from 1996-2018. He is survived by his loving wife of over 69 years, Jean Medley; two children DeVonna (Ken) Jennings and Dale (Lisa) Medley; four grandchildren Phillip (Caitlin) Jennings, Timothy Jennings, Kyle (Sarah) Medley, and Elizabeth (Jacob) Smith; four great grandchildren Harrison Jennings, Vera Medley, Charles Smith, and Leah Medley. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Ron was also preceded in death by his grandson Ryan Jennings; three siblings Patty Esz, Michael Medley, and Darlene Phelon. Visitation will be on Friday August 16, 2024 at The Princeton Pike Church of God 6101 Princeton Glendale Rd Liberty Township, OH 45011 from 4:00PM-7:00PM. We will also visit on Saturday August 17, 2024 at the church from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Tim Oldfield officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



