Mednick, Gail



Gail Frances Mednick, age 85 of Centerville, passed away Friday, August 11, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 10, 1938 in New Paltz, New York the daughter of the late James and Mary McElree. Gail attended New Paltz High School. She was an active member of My Franklin Church. Before moving to Ohio Gail volunteered her time as a Gardener at a family owned greenhouse. Gail worked as a nurse aide but after retiring early she began a career as a volunteer. She served her community in many ways from her many days volunteering at the Franklin Food Pantry to giving friends and neighbors rides to doctors appointments and to the grocery store. She Loved to read. Gail always would let people know she cared about them by sending cards and well wishes. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. She touched a lot of peoples' lives and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Michael Mednick; her parents; Daughter, Vanessa A. O'Keefe; and Sisters, EllaMae McElree Edwards, Janet McElree, and Linda Decker. Gail is survived by her Daughter, Alicja Sexton; Granddaughters, Veronica A. (Mark Ruoff) O'Keefe Ruoff, Jessica D. Sexton, Cheryl Mednick; Grandson, Kyle B. Sexton; Step-Daughter, Jennifer Levner; Brother, Richard McElree; Sister, Donna Wells; and by numerous family and friends. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until the time of the service at 5:30 pm. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.



