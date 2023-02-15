MEEKS, Dale Lee



Age 78, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He left his earthly world 98.7% perfect only to be 100% perfect with God. Dale was preceded in death by his parents; James and Edna (Barot) Meeks and brother; William "Bill" Meeks. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat (Adkins) Meeks; son, Dale (Melissa) Meeks Jr.; daughter, Tricia (Vince) Liming; granddaughters, Savannah (Kevin) Walker and Olivia Meeks; grandson, Dale Meeks III; great-granddaughters, Kaylie and Karly Thompson; sister, Imogene Mercer; brother, George Meeks, and several nieces and nephews. Services are in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore



Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services will follow at the Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Sung Wha (Noah) Park officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Middletown and Hope United Methodist Church, 3642 Shaker Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005.



