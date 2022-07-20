MEIER, Jack Donald



Age 93 of Centerville, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Leonards Assisted Living. He was born on September 11, 1928, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to Walter J. and Minnie L. (Boehner) Meier. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Marge Meier. He graduated from Parker Coop, class of 1947. Jack was a Toolmaker at NCR for over 45 years. He is a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, having served with the US Army Indianhead Infantry Division. He was wounded while serving in Korea. He also loved talking about cars, all kinds of cars. He was a Life Long member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. He is survived by his Best Friend, Elaine Carey and his cousin Kathryn Brown as well as many 2nd and 3rd cousins. There will be a visitation for Jack on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 12 noon to 1pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, Ohio. A service to follow at 1pm. Pastor Bob Miller will officiate. Burial will take place with Military Honors at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences can be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

