MEISTER, Myrlin, age 84 of Centerville, OH went to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, February 12, 2025. Born on December 28, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio to her parents Harry and Myrlin Leissa, she attended St. Mark's Lutheran School grade school graduating from Parma Senior High School. She graduated from Fenn College in Cleveland, OH with an associate degree in accounting and met her beloved husband, Gordon Meister. They were married on May 4, 1962, enjoying 57 years together. Myrlin worked her 'magic" as a successful Real Estate Agent for 35+ years with Irongate Realtors in Centerville, Ohio. Her achievements include winning 1996 Salesperson of the Year by the Dayton Board of Realtors and later served as a director on the Board. Myrlin was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and served in various roles and enjoyed singing in the choir. She enjoyed tennis, traveling and golf. She cherished vacationing with her husband and family including many cruises and their annual Thanksgiving pilgrimage in Florida. Her family was important to her as she leaves behind daughter Lisa (Scott) Rismiller, son Matthew Meister, grandchildren Lauren and Sean Rismiller, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Myrlin also leaves brother Eric Leissa, sisters-in-law Joan, Carol, Sue and Joyce Meister. She was preceded by her beloved husband Gordon, her parents, infant brother Erich, sister-in-law Judith Leissa, and brothers-in-law Lionel, Martin, Ralph, and Pastor Herman Meister. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church Elder Benevolence Fund. Visitation is Monday, February 17th at 10 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 4865 Wilmington Pike Kettering, OH 45440. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Mark Carlson at 11 am. A private burial at David's Cemetery will follow. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements handled by TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429.



